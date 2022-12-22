SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist killed in a head-on collision earlier this month in La Jolla was identified Thursday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Matthew Mozaffari, 55, of San Diego, was identified as the deceased, officials confirmed.

The crash occurred on Dec. 5 around 6:45 p.m. near 11900 North Torrey Pines Road, according to a news release from San Diego police officer John Buttle.

The 55-year-old rider of a Triumph motorcycle and a friend were riding motorcycles traveling south on North Torrey Pines Road when for unknown reasons Mozaffari crossed over the median and into an oncoming Toyota SUV, according to authorities. The impact sent the motorcyclist over the SUV and caused both vehicles to catch fire.

Mozaffari was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The two occupants in the SUV remained at the scene and did not suffer any injuries.