ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A motorcyclist killed in a crash earlier this month in Escondido has been identified, local medical officials said.

Craig Arthur Jameson, 62, of La Mesa, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

On the morning of Dec. 16, Jameson, who was wearing a helmet, was on a 2017 Yamaha FZ09 motorcycle traveling eastbound on Highland Valley Rd, according to the California Highway Patrol. While he was going over the crest of a hill, a 2019 Toyota Camry, driven by a 20-year-old man, was pulling out of a driveway when the motorcyclist collided with the car.

First responders were called to the scene and Jameson was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, per CHP. The Toyota driver, of San Marcos, was not injured.