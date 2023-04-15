A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash last weekend in the El Cajon area has been identified by authorities.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash last weekend in the El Cajon area has been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, Anthony Peel, a 47-year-old El Cajon resident, was driving a Ducati motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck that was backing out of a driveway within the 1600 block of Pepper Drive on April 2.

Authorities say the driver of pickup truck driver stopped and called 911 to report the accident. Responding paramedics attempted lifesaving measures on Peel while transporting him by ambulance to the Sharp Memorial Hospital Emergency Department.

According the Medical Examiner’s Office, medical staff at the hospital pronounced the motorcyclist had died following the crash. His cause of death was noted as blunt force injuries of the head.

California Highway Patrol said the driver of the pickup truck was not injured during the collision.