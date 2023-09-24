PINE VALLEY, Calif. — A motorcyclist killed in a crash last weekend on Sunrise Highway in the Pine Valley area has been identified, local medical officials said.

Mitchell Carl Van Linge, 55, of South Carolina, was identified as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

On the afternoon of Sept. 17, Van Linge was riding a Ducati motorcycle southbound on Sunrise Highway, about 1.5 miles north of Old Highway 90, when California Highway Patrol believes he lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail. The motorcyclist was then ejected about 100 feet down an embankment.

First responders were sent to the scene where they airlifted Van Linge to the hospital, CHP said. He was later pronounced dead.

The manner of his death has been determined as an accident, per the medical examiner’s office.