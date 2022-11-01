LAKESIDE, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in East County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Vigilante Road and Moreno Avenue, just east of State Route 67, when a motorcyclist reportedly collided with a pole, CHP’s Traffic Incident Information page shows.

Footage captured near the area of the crash by OnScene TV shows that a street sign at the intersection was knocked over before the motorcyclist hit a fence and a pole.

Moreno Avenue is closed at Vigilante Road while officials investigate the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash and the identity of the motorcyclist are not known at this time.