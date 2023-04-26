SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a tow truck Wednesday on Interstate 805 in the Chula Vista area, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on I-805 northbound, located south of Telegraph Canyon Road, in the High Occupancy Vehicle lane, Juan Escobar with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

According to CHP, a man in his 30s was riding a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle when he slammed into the back of a white tow truck that was stopped in the center divider, CHP said.

The rider was taken to the hospital with major injuries, where he was later pronounced dead, Escobar confirmed. The driver of the tow truck was not hurt.

The collision prompted a temporary closure of the HOV lane and number one lane of I-805 northbound.

It has not been determined if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.