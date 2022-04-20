LAKESIDE, Calif. – The motorcyclist killed when he was struck by an SUV at a local intersection was identified Wednesday by officials with the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

About 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Lakeside resident Kevin Carter was hit by a driver making a left turn onto Sapota Drive at the intersection with Winter Gardens Boulevard, the office said in a report. Carter, 36, was traveling southbound on Winter Gardens when the driver in the northbound lanes stopped at a stop sign before turning.

Paramedics were called to the crash site, but Carter soon was pronounced dead because of his “obvious fatal injuries,” the medical examiner said.

Officials have notified Carter’s family, the report shows. His death was ruled an accident.

Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were the first to respond to the crash, City News Service reported. The investigation since was handed over to California Highway Patrol.

No further information on the crash was immediately shared.