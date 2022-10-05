CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday after colliding with a Metropolitan Transit System bus, the Chula Vista Police Department said.

Around 10:25 p.m., CVPD received several 911 calls reporting a crash between a motorcycle and MTS transit bus near the intersection of Third Avenue and Orange Avenue in Chula Vista, the department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, first responders found the motorcyclist unresponsive and attempted to render aid. The 21-year-old man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist was seen driving at a high rate of speed, before passing through a red light and hitting the side of the bus, CVPD said. Nobody on the bus was reported injured.

The driver of the bus was evaluated at the scene and was determined to not have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to police. Results to determine if the motorcyclist was under the influence of drugs or alcohol are still pending.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been publicly released, pending notification of family members.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call CVPD’s traffic division at 619-476-5320 or submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.



