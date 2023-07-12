CORONADO, Calif. — A Wednesday morning crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle has left one person dead in Coronado, authorities confirmed to FOX 5.

Police say officers attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist around 7 a.m. when the individual allegedly sped up and crashed into a vehicle on the northbound Silver Strand at Coronado Cays Boulevard.

According to authorities, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s identity has not been released at this time.

Traffic in the area is being detoured as police conduct an investigation into the matter. The northbound lanes of the Silver Strand are currently closed.

There are reports of traffic being backed up in the Imperial Beach area, as well as Interstate 5.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.