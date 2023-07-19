The scene of a crash on the Silver Strand on July 12, 2023. (KSWB)

CORONADO, Calif. — A motorcyclist killed in a collision in Coronado last week has been identified, local medical officials said.

Brenden Andrew King, 22, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The crash occurred July 12 around 7 a.m. at the Coronado Cays intersection, according to the Coronado Police Department.

Authorities say an officer first noticed a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed in a northbound direction on State Route 75. When the officer attempted to stop the motorcyclist for the traffic violation, the rider failed to yield and allegedly sped up to get away, per law enforcement.

The motorcyclist then approached the Coronado Cays intersection, where the motorcyclist struck a vehicle crossing the intersection, police said.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.