SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist who was killed Sunday after crashing on Interstate 805 has been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, 23-year-old Marcel Herrra was driving a motorcycle northbound on Interstate 805 when the rear of his vehicle began to wobble as it approached the southbound State Route 15 undercrossing.

Officials say Herrra was ejected from the motorcycle over the center divider and landed in an embankment.

The medical examiner’s office said responding paramedics pronounced his death at the scene. His cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries.

Herrra resided in the city of Tijuana, Mexico, according to officials.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident.