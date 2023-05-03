CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a tow truck last week in the Chula Vista area has been identified, San Diego County medical officials said.

Francisco Guzman, 26, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The collision occurred last Wednesday around 6 a.m. on Interstate 805 northbound, located south of Telegraph Canyon Road, in the High Occupancy Vehicle lane, per the California Highway Patrol.

According to authorities, the truck was making a right turn into the motorcyclist’s path when Guzman braked and laid down his motorcycle, causing him to slide along the highway before striking the back of the truck.

First responders took the victim to the hospital, but he later died there due to his injuries, law enforcement said.

The driver of the tow truck was not injured.