SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after crashing on Interstate 805, authorities said.

According to California Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man from San Diego was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle on northbound I-805 around 11:10 a.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle at State Route 15.

Officials say he impacted the center median wall and was then ejected from the motorcycle. Responding paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene due to his severe injuries. His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

CHP says it’s not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiners Office.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident.

CHP says traffic in the area was affected for approximately 1.5 hours to facilitate an on-scene investigation.