SAN DIEGO — A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday in a crash with a vehicle in the Ocean Beach area, authorities said.

The collision happened around 5:42 p.m. at Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz Boulevard, located right off the Interstate 8 freeway, the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5.

Police say the motorcycle rider had passed a red light when he struck a vehicle and got tossed to the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was made immediately available.