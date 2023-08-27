ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A 22-year-old motorcyclist of Lake Elsinore was killed in a crash Sunday during a pursuit involving multiple agencies in North County, authorities said.

The pursuit started around 12:04 p.m. after California Highway Patrol tried to pull over a motorcyclist speeding on southbound Interstate 15 at State Route 76, Lt. Suzanne Baeder with the Escondido Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect traveled into Valley Center and then west into Escondido, where CHP officers lost track of him at Valley Parkway and Ash Street, forcing them to stop their pursuit, according to law enforcement.

An Escondido police officer then saw the motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed on Washington Avenue, when he ran a red light on eastbound Washington Ave at Harding Street. He then collided with the front bumper of a vehicle that had a green light driving north on Harding Avenue, Baeder said.

The motorcyclist lost control and was sent into the front end of a westbound vehicle, per authorities. First responders arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Escondido woman driving north on Harding Street was not injured while the other Escondido woman driving the second vehicle complained of pain and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The identity of the motorcyclist is pending notification from his family.

It is unknown if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Paul Smyth at (760) 839-4423.