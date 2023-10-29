CARLSBAD, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision in Carlsbad Saturday evening, authorities said.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, officers responded to reports of a crash on the 4500 block of Carlsbad Boulevard at 6:28 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found that a Kawasaki motorcycle had collided with the back of a Chevy SUV, CPD explained. Witnesses told authorities that the motorcycle rider was traveling southbound on Carlsbad Boulevard at a high rate of speed and collided with the back of the SUV.

The motorcycle rider, a 25-year-old man from Kentucky, was ejected and injured in the roadway, police said. He was treated by fire personnel at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld at this time.

The driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old man from Oceanside, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, CPD said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Police said drugs or alcohol were not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

CPD is seeking additional witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Accident Investigator Corporal Matt Bowen at 442-339-2282 or matt.bowen@carlsbadca.gov.