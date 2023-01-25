CARLSBAD, Calif. — A motorcyclist who died following a North County crash has been identified, according to medical officials.

Laszlo Nagy, 67, of Carlsbad, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website.

The deadly crash occurred Jan. 17 around 4:45 p.m. on Cannon Road and the north Interstate 5 off-ramp when the Kawasaki motorcycle Nagy was riding collided with a Toyota van at the intersection, Carlsbad police said.

Nagy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the minivan, a 72-year-old woman, remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said.