A motorcyclist was killed Monday after crashing into a vehicle who ran a red light at an intersection in the Lake Murray neighborhood. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist who was killed after a vehicle ran a red light in in the Lake Murray neighborhood last week has been identified by authorities.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Feb. 13 Dana Terry, a 67-year-old resident of El Cajon, was riding his motorcycle westbound in the 8400 block of Navajo Road approaching Bisby Lake Avenue while a vehicle traveling southbound was approaching the same intersection.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle slowed down; however, did not stop at the red light and proceeded to make a left turn at the intersection, which they say caused Terry to apply his brakes, lose control and get ejected from his motorcycle. During the collision, the motorcyclist collided with the vehicle within the intersection.

Responding paramedics transported Terry to Sharp Memorial Hospital. The medical examiner’s office said medical staff performed lifesaving measures but his death was pronounced at the facilty. His cause of death was noted as multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, according to the San Diego Police Department. Authorities did not immediately clarify what charges the driver may be facing in connection to the crash.