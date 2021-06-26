Motorcyclist killed after losing control, falling into oncoming traffic

The Kawasaki motorcycle ridden by a San Diego man who lost control and fell into oncoming traffic near Mission Bay Park on June 26.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after he lost control and was run over by an oncoming car near Mission Bay Park.

The biker, a 33-year-old man, was riding a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on East Mission when he lost control of the motorcycle about 1:15 a.m. and fell, crossing over into the northbound lanes, where he was hit by an oncoming 2016 Toyota Camry, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not known whether the driver in the Toyota or its occupants were injured, but he could be seen in OnScene.TV video staying at the scene and describing the collision to officers.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

