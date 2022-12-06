SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed Monday night in La Jolla after a head-on collision, the San Diego Police Department said.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near 11900 North Torrey Pines Road, SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle said in a news release.

According to police, the 55-year-old rider of a Triumph motorcycle was going south on North Torrey Pines Road before crossing into the northbound lanes.

The motorcycle crashed directly into a 2016 Toyota 4Runner with two occupants, causing the motorcyclist to go over the top of the SUV and prompting both vehicles to catch fire, Buttle said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His identity has not yet been publicly released.

Both occupants of the 4Runner remained at the scene and did not suffer any injuries, according to police.

It is not yet known by authorities why the motorcyclist crossed into the oncoming traffic lanes and SDPD’s traffic division is investigating the incident.