CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Chula Vista on Friday, authorities said.

According to California Highway Patrol, the rider was traveling eastbound on State Route 54 around 1:35 p.m. and then transitioned to the southbound State Route 125.

For reasons still under investigation, the man lost control of the motorcycle and struck the concrete wall, CHP explained. He was ejected and fell approximately 110 feet from the overpass into the brush below.

Authorities say the rider sustained major injuries and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The man — whose identity has not been released — was the sole occupant of the Honda motorcycle.

CHP says it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash. A toxicology report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office is pending.

The cause of this collision and sequence of events are still under investigation by CHP’s San Diego area office.