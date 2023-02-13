A motorcyclist was killed Monday after crashing into a vehicle who ran a red light at an intersection in the Lake Murray neighborhood. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed Monday after crashing into a vehicle who ran a red light at an intersection in the Lake Murray neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said.

The incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Navajo Road and Bisby Lake Avenue.

According to police, a 51-year-old woman was driving a Kia Soul on Bisby Lake Avenue when she failed to stop at red traffic signal at Navajo Road.

At that time, a 67-year-old man driving a Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Navajo Road. Right before the crash, the motorcyclist separated from his vehicle and collided with the Kia, officials said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The woman who was driving the Kia was taken into custody, SDPD said. Police did not immediately clarify what charges she may be facing in connection to the crash.

The incident is being investigated by SDPD’s Traffic Division and the identity of both parties involved have not yet been publicly released.