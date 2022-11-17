SAN DIEGO — A 56-year-old motorcyclist was injured Wednesday when he collided with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle in San Ysidro, authorities said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed southbound on Otay Mesa Road with a green light when a 44-year-old on-duty CBP agent, who was driving northbound on East Beyer Boulevard, turned left onto Beyer Boulevard with a green light, San Diego police said. The agent turned in the path of the motorcyclist, who crashed into the right rear door of the CBP vehicle.

The motorcyclist suffered a fractured pelvis and kneecap, a dislocated leg, and arm pain, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he will undergo surgery.

Police say alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

Traffic Division officers are investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call SDPD or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.