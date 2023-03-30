SAN DIEGO — A 23-year-old man was injured after being ejected from his motorcycle during a collision in Miramar on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. when a woman, 23, was driving a Tesla Model 3 westbound at 9600 Miramar Way.

Authorities say the woman was in the westbound left lane when she began to slow for a vehicle stopped in the lane waiting to turn.

At that same time, a motorcyclist was riding a Yamaha westbound at 9600 Miramar Way behind the Tesla, SDPD said.

The motorcyclist failed to slow and collided with the rear end of the Tesla, ejecting the rider in the process, according to authorities.

The man sustained multiple fractures, but police say his injuries are not considered life threatening.

The driver of the Tesla was not injured.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.