SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday after crashing into a car at an intersection in Pacific Beach, authorities said.

The collision happened around 3:37 p.m. when a 31-year-old driver of a Ford Mustang made a left turn while traveling southbound in the 4400 block of Fanuel Street, striking a motorcyclist in front of him who was riding northbound on the same road, San Diego police officer Robert Heims stated in a press release.

The motorcyclist, 51, suffered multiple fractures and was taken to a local hospital, where his injuries are non-life-threatening, according to Heims.

Police determined the Mustang violated the motorcyclist’s right of way.

Driving under the influence is not suspected in the crash, authorities said.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.