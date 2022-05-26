SAN DIEGO – A 28-year-old motorcyclist was injured Wednesday when he was hit by a car in the North Park area, police said.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were called to the crash near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 30th Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. Investigators say a 27-year-old Toyota Prius driver traveling southbound on 30th Street hit the northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle while making a left turn.

The motorcyclist, who struck the front of the Prius, was taken to an area hospital with fractures to his left femur and left ankle, Heims said. The Prius driver was not injured. Their names were not released.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash. No further information was shared by the agency.

The crash is being investigated by SDPD’s Traffic Division.