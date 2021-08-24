SUV sought in hit-and-run that hurt motorcyclist

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 44-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision with an SUV in the Otay Mesa neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Monday at Airway Road and Sanyo Avenue, where a small red SUV failed to yield at a stop sign as the driver headed south on Sanyo Avenue, said Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The motorcyclist was hit broadside and taken to a hospital with an open fracture to his left leg, Buttle said.

Buttle said the SUV is possibly a 2017 to 2020 red Kia Sportage with damage on the front right.

The SDPD’s Traffic Division was investigating.

Anyone with any information was urged to call the San Diego Police Department at 858-495-7800 or CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.