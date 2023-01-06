SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was seriously hurt Friday in a hit-and-run crash in the Birdland neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 11:57 a.m. at the intersection of Meadow Lark Drive and Vista Hill Avenue, Officer David O’Brien with the San Diego Police Department Watch Commander stated in a news release.

According to police, a late model black Toyota 4-Runner SUV was driving northbound on 2800 Meadow Lark Drive when the vehicle turned left and collided with the motorcyclist traveling southbound on the same street. The driver of the Toyota then drove away from the scene following the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, O’Brien confirmed.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.