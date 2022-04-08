SAN DIEGO – A motorcyclist was injured early Friday after he ran a stop sign coming off a San Diego freeway offramp and crashed into a guardrail, police said.

It happened just after midnight on the eastbound ramp of state Route 94 at Home Avenue in the Fairmount Park neighborhood, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. The man, who is 30, reportedly was traveling too fast to stop at the sign and drove through the intersection before hitting the guardrail on the east side of the street.

As a result, the man fractured his pelvis and left humerus, Heims said. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were shared about the incident.

Officers with SDPD’s Traffic Division are investigating.