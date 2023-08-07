SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was injured Sunday after a two-vehicle crash in La Jolla, San Diego police said.

According to SDPD, the collision happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Torrey Pines Road and Little Street.

A 19-year-old man driving a Dodge Challenger south on Little Street stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, before turning to head westbound on Torrey Pines Road, SDPD said.

At that time, a 61-year-old man was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Torrey Pines Road.

The challenger pulled into the path of the motorcycle, prompting the motorcyclist to hit the frontside fender of the car, SDPD Watch Commander Robert Heims said in a news release.

The motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures to his right leg, while the driver of the challenger was uninjured, SDPD said.

Police do not suspect that alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision, Heims added.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the incident.