Motorcyclist hit, killed near US-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An unidentified person died when they were struck by a vehicle closing the roadway Friday morning near the U.S-Mexico border.

A silver Ford Focus colliding with a motorcycle “after it was already down” on Old Highway 80 in Live Oak Springs was reported at around 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The coroner was called to the scene about 20 minutes later.

The details of the accident were not released. Old Highway 80 was closed to all traffic for an unknown duration.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.