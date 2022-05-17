SAN DIEGO – A motorcyclist was seriously hurt Monday when he struck a vehicle making a U-turn on a Mission Bay street, police said.

The crash was reported to police shortly after 3:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of Mission Bay Drive, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. It is unclear what led the 72-year-old driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Impala to make the turn starting in a parked position from the west curb of the road.

The 50-year-old motorcyclist was ejected from his 2003 Honda Magna in the crash, Buttle said. He suffered a collapsed lung and several rib fractures in the aftermath. The driver of the Impala was not injured.

Neither driver appeared to be impaired, according to Buttle.

No further details were immediately available.