SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in the Pacific Beach area, according to medical officials.

The collision occurred Nov. 18 around noon as the 65-year-old helmeted motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Garnet Avenue, located west of Morrell Street, when a pickup truck entered the intersection and the motorcycle crashed into the drive side of the pickup truck, San Diego police told the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim, identified as Mark James O’Leary, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.