SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a crash in Ocean Beach, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. near the 2900 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, SDPD Watch Commander Robert Heims said in a news release. Police said the man was driving his Ducati motorcycle at a high rate of speed on westbound Interstate 8 when he exited at Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and failed to slow down, causing him to leave the roadway and hit a raised barrier.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist’s name was not publicly released, but police described him as a man between the ages of 25 and 30.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash and the incident is under investigation by SDPD’s traffic division.