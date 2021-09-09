Motorcyclist dies in North County crash with car

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in a crash with a vehicle in Escondido, Calif. (SkyFOX)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a crash with a vehicle in Escondido.

The crash happened on El Norte Parkway near Ivy Street, east of Interstate 15, Escondido police Lt. Bode Barrett said. Few details about the crash were immediately available, but the motorcyclist, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Barrett.

No other injuries were reported.

A portion of El Norte Parkway was shut down from Broadway Street while crews were on the scene.

