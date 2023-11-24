SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday near Bonsall, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 6:47 p.m. at Lawrence Welk Dr. and Champagne Blvd. in the Hidden Meadows area, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

When first responders arrived on scene, the motorcycle was on fire.

Emergency crews took the unidentified victim to a hospital, where they later died, per the California Highway Patrol log.

No other details have been released at this time.

