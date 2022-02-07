Motorcyclist dies in Mission Beach crash

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist died Sunday night in a crash in Pacific Beach, police said.

Around 9:40 p.m., the 25-year-old man was speeding in the northbound lanes when he ran a red light at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Pacific Beach Drive, colliding with an SUV, San Diego police Officer Buttle said in a news release.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 62-year-old woman driving the Volkswagen Tiguan was taken to a hospital to be treated for pain to her neck and back.

The department’s traffic division was investigating.

Anyone with information was asked to call SDPD or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.