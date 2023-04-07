EL CAJON, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash last weekend in the El Cajon area, law enforcement said.

The incident occurred Sunday around 8:23 p.m. near 1601 Pepper Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Jared Grieshaber said in a release.

Authorities say a 64-year-old man driving a 2015 Ford F-150 northbound on Pepper Drive and a 47-year-old man riding eastbound on a 2011 Ducati 848 collided into each other, ejecting the rider onto the street.

The motorcyclist died from his injuries while the driver of the Ford was not injured, Grieshaber confirmed. It is unknown if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash, according to CHP.

The identity of the 47-year-old man is pending until an autopsy is performed by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities said.