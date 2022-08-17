File – A California Highway Patrol logo on the door of an officer’s vehicle.

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after crashing into a horse trailer being pulled by a truck near Camp Pendleton, California Highway Patrol announced.

The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5, north of Las Pulgas Road, when the driver of a Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle rear-ended a Ford F-250 pickup truck towing an empty horse trailer, CHP spokesperson Hunter Gerber said in a news release.

Personnel with CHP and Camp Pendleton Fire Department responded to the crash, but the driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Gerber said.

The circumstances of what caused the crash are still under investigation by officials. It is not yet known if drugs are alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Parts of the roadway were closed until approximately 2:10 a.m. as officials conducted their investigation into the crash. All lanes have since reopened.

The identity of the motorcycle driver has not yet been released by officials.

CHP asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information on the incident to contact their Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.