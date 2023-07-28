CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A motorcyclist died Thursday following a two-vehicle crash in the South Bay, Chula Vista police said.

According to CVPD, multiple 911 calls reported a traffic collision around 6:30 p.m. near Palomar Street and 5th Avenue involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found the motorcyclist suffering from major traumatic injuries and he was transported to UCSD Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Sgt. Anthony Molina said in a news release.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, CVPD said.

According to CVPD’s Traffic Bureau, early investigations, as well as witness statements indicate that the motorcyclist was traveling at high speeds when it hit the other vehicle, which was turning on the 400 block of Palomar Street.

No other vehicles were believed to have been involved in the crash and neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected to have been a factor in the crash, police said.

The identity of the man who was killed has not yet been released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation and police asked anyone who may have information regarding the incident to contact the CVPD Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5320 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.