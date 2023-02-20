SAN DIEGO — A 60-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a palm tree and light pole in Ocean Beach Sunday afternoon, San Diego police officials said.

The motorcyclist was driving southbound on the 2600 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard. To pass vehicles on the motorcyclist’s left, he reportedly drove onto the right paved shoulder of the road.

Police say the man impacted the curb several times and was separated from the motorcycle, hitting a palm tree and city light pole on the street. Law enforcement said that driving under the influence might have been a factor in the crash.

Responders declared the man dead on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

A SIG ALERT was issued for the road from 4:43 p.m. until it was lifted at 8:08 p.m. A SIG ALERT is any unplanned event that causes the closing of one lane of traffic for 30 minutes or more, according to the CHP.

Traffic division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.