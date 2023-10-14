SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital Friday after a collision involving a vehicle in Pacific Beach, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 40-year old man was driving a 2023 Kawasaki R1 northbound on Ingraham Street in the left lane around 5:05 p.m.

At that same time, a 23-year-old woman was exiting from the north alley of 1600 Garnet Ave. onto Ingraham Street in a 2020 Nissan Altima, police explained.

As the woman attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Ingraham Street, the motorcyclist collided with the front driver side of the vehicle. Police say the man was ejected from his motorcycle.

He was transported to a local hospital with a compound fracture to his left wrist, as well as left humorous and abdominal hemorrhaging. His injuries were considered life threatening.

According to SDPD, DUI was not a factor in this crash. Traffic Division officers responded and are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.