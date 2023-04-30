A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Saturday, police said.

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was critically injured on Saturday after colliding with a pickup truck in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said.

A 31-year-old man was riding a black 2009 Harley Davidson in the southbound left lane of 200 Euclid Ave. around 8:20 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At that same time, authorities say a 70-year-old man was driving a black 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck in the northbound left lane of 200 Euclid Ave. when he crossed over a divided highway and into the dedicated left turn lane for southbound vehicle traffic.

The driver of the truck then made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle, said SDPD.

While anticipating a collision, police say the motorcyclist dropped his Harley Davidson on its right side, slid about 40 feet and then collided with the Dodge’s right side rocker panels.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with a collapsed lung, a left thigh bone fracture and a pelvic fracture, officials confirmed.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.