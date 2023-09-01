SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was injured Thursday after colliding with a vehicle in Pacific Beach, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 24-year-old man was driving his 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle southbound on 4000 Lamont Street at a high rate of speed around 5:30 p.m.

At that same time, authorities say a 26-year-old woman was driving her 2015 Subaru Crosstrek westbound on Fortuna Avenue. The Subaru reportedly stopped at the stop sign and proceeded straight across Lamont Street.

The motorcyclist then collided with the passenger side of the Subaru, SDPD explained. The rider was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

Lamont Street has no traffic control at that intersection.

Police say DUI was not a factor in this incident. The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.