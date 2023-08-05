Inside of an ambulance for the hospital.

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was injured Friday night after colliding with a vehicle in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, collision occurred in the 4500 block of Home Ave. around 10:18 p.m.

Authorities say a 46-year-old woman was stopped in the bike lane facing east along the south curb in a 2011 Hyundai Tucson. At that same time, a 25-year-old man was traveling eastbound while riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle.

The Hyundai reportedly made a U-turn from the bike lane directly into the path of the motorcycle, according to SDPD. The motorcyclist struck the Hyundai on the driver’s side front fender as a result.

Police say the rider was transported to the hospital with multiple fractures and a laceration to his ankle. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

SDPD says DUI was not a factor in this collision. The department’s Traffic Division is investigating.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.