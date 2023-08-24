Inside of an ambulance for the hospital.

SAN DIEGO — A man was seriously injured Wednesday in a crash involving a motorcycle and a moving van in the Midway District, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 30-year-old man driving a Budget rental moving van was traveling eastbound at 2800 Kurtz St. when he went to make a left turn into the Budget business around 10:30 a.m. Traffic had stopped to let the driver make the turn.

At that same time, a 25-year-old man driving a Kawasaki RS motorcycle westbound at 2800 Kurtz St. passed the stopped traffic on the right and struck the front end of the truck as it was making the left turn, police explained.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according SDPD.

Traffic units responded and will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.