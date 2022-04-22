SAN DIEGO – A 69-year-old motorcyclist fractured his leg Thursday when he crashed into a car in San Diego’s Egger Highlands neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at 6:51 p.m. in the 1600 block of Coronado Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. Investigators learned the man on his 2003 Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Coronado when he hit a westbound driver in a 2002 Toyota Corolla who had made a left turn in front of him headed onto 16th Street.

The result left the motorcyclist with “several fractures” to his left leg and he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said. Neither the driver of the Toyota nor his two passengers were hurt.

Heims said DUI was not a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the agency’s Traffic Division.