CARLSBAD, Calif. – A cyclist in Carlsbad was struck and killed Monday afternoon during a collision with a motorcycle that was being pursued by a State Parks officer, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. near Carlsbad Boulevard and Palomar Airport Road, according to Jodee Reyes with the Carlsbad Police Department. The 28-year-old motorcyclist was in an active pursuit with a California State Parks officer for reckless driving and excess speed when the crash occurred, officials said Monday.

The motorcyclist and a 22-year-old female passenger were both transported to a nearby hospital for serious injuries while the male bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have shut down Carlsbad Boulevard from Palomar Airport Road to Island Way while officers are on scene investigating. Drivers are encouraged to look up an alternate route.

The matter remains under investigation by the Carlsbad Police Department and the California State Parks Department.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to reach out to Accident Investigator Adam Bentley at 442-339-5559.

Check back for updates on this developing story.