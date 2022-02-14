Motorcyclist badly hurt in crash with truck in Vista

VISTA (CNS) – A motorcyclist was gravely injured Monday morning in a collision on a northern San Diego County street, authorities reported.

The 23-year-old man was riding in the 1400 block of North Melrose Drive in Vista when his two-wheeler crashed into a box truck whose driver made a U-turn directly in his path, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. It happened about 11 a.m.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he was admitted in critical condition.

“At this time, it does not appear alcohol was a factor in the collision,” Sgt. Eric Cottrell said Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.