SAN DIEGO – A 27-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a truck late Sunday in Kearny Mesa, police said.

Just before 11 p.m., the biker was traveling eastbound in the 9000 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard when a 53-year-old man in a 2021 Penske truck made a right turn in front of him and struck the front of the bike, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said in a watch commander’s log.

The result left the biker with severe injuries. He was taken to the hospital with a lung contusion and multiple spinal fractures.

“He lost all feeling to his legs and had no blood flow below the waist,” Buttle said.

No other injuries were reported and alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation by the agency’s Traffic Division.